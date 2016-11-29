BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals says positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira biosimilar

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar
* Says M923 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis met its primary endpoint
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - proportion of subjects in study who achieved primary endpoint following 16 weeks of treatment was equivalent between M923 and Humira
* Equivalence was also achieved in all secondary efficacy endpoints of phase 3 M923 study
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says positive data support biosimilarity of M923 and further advance co toward its goal of gaining regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.