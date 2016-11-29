版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Abitibi partners with Aurico Metals to enter into an agreement with Frontline Gold Corporation

Nov 29 Abitibi Royalties Inc -

* Has partnered with Aurico Metals Inc for purpose of entering into an agreement with Frontline Gold Corporation

* Agreement with Frontline Gold allows company to acquire a 1 pct net smelter royalty on early stage exploration projects in Red Lake district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

