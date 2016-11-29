版本:
BRIEF-Cardiome pharma says it has moved closer to launching Xydalba in UK

Nov 29 Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Cardiome pharma says it has moved one step closer to launching Xydalba in UK by receiving an established price from secretary of state for health

* Says expects to make its first commercial sale in UK before end of 2016

* Cardiome Pharma - creation of an established price a critical step in preparation for launch by allowing cardiome to start negotiating with individual hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

