BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Alberta Oilsands Inc :
* Marquee Energy Ltd - Marquee Energy Ltd and Alberta Oilsands Inc announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital
* Marquee Energy Ltd - Smoothwater will immediately cease all actions related to opposition of arrangement before any and all courts
* Marquee Energy - annual and special meeting of AOS shareholders currently scheduled for Dec 28, 2016 will be extended to date on or before Feb 28, 2017
* Marquee Energy - Smoothwater has withdrawn its requisition for a meeting of AOS shareholders and ceased all proxy solicitations in connection therewith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.