BRIEF-Kongzhong corp signs a memorandum of understanding with Wargaming

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Kongzhong Corp :
* Kongzhong corp - signs a memorandum of understanding with wargaming
* Kongzhong-To be relieved from obligations to make additional payments to wargaming when monthly gross revenue of "world of tanks" exceeds specified target
* Kongzhong- co,wargaming shall be relieved from certain non-competition obligations under various license agreements between company and wargaming
* Kongzhong- strategic partnership agreement between co, wargaming, granting co right of first refusal to future wargaming games in china, to be terminated
* Kongzhong corp - pursuant to the mou, the company shall assign its rights and titles in trademarks to wargaming
* Kongzhong- wargaming to grant co, royalty-free, irrevocable non-terminable license to use trademarks in connection with games, collateral merchandise Source text bit.ly/2geYolN Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.