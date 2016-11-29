BRIEF-Kongzhong corp signs a memorandum of understanding with Wargaming

Nov 29 Kongzhong Corp :

* Kongzhong corp - signs a memorandum of understanding with wargaming

* Kongzhong-To be relieved from obligations to make additional payments to wargaming when monthly gross revenue of "world of tanks" exceeds specified target

* Kongzhong- co,wargaming shall be relieved from certain non-competition obligations under various license agreements between company and wargaming

* Kongzhong- strategic partnership agreement between co, wargaming, granting co right of first refusal to future wargaming games in china, to be terminated

* Kongzhong corp - pursuant to the mou, the company shall assign its rights and titles in trademarks to wargaming

* Kongzhong- wargaming to grant co, royalty-free, irrevocable non-terminable license to use trademarks in connection with games, collateral merchandise