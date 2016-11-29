版本:
BRIEF-Russell Breweries shareholders approve asset sale transactions

Nov 29 Russell Breweries -

* Russell Breweries Inc. shareholders approve asset sale transactions

* Sale of property/assets of co in manitoba beer production business approved by 99% of Russell shareholders who voted at meeting

* Sale of property/assets of co in British Columbia beer production business approved by 99% of co's shareholders at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

