2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Sonoco Products Co appoints Robert Tiede COO

Nov 29 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco announces senior leadership changes

* Robert Tiede has been appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

