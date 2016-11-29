版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Combimatrix's pre-implantation genetic screening granted conditional approval

Nov 29 Combimatrix Corp :

* combimatrix's pre-implantation genetic screening by next generation sequencing granted conditional approval from New York state department of health

* Says expect combipgs to be an important contributor to co's revenue as it targets cash flow breakeven by Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐