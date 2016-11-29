版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA opens consultation on undertakings for Dover-Wayne Fueling deal

Nov 29 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* Opened consultation on undertakings proposed by Dover Corp to remedy competition concerns over its merger with Wayne Fueling Systems Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

