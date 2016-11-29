BRIEF-Orasure technologies says it will start a contract to supply a foreign government

Nov 29 Orasure Technologies Inc :

* Says it will begin fulfilling a contract to supply a foreign government with $18 million of product

* Orasure Technologies - contract calls for purchase of $16 million of Oraquick HCV rapid antibody tests and $2 million of oraquick rapid HIV-1/2 antibody tests

* Orasure Technologies says contract provides for product deliveries over a 12-month period beginning in 2016 and continuing through late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: