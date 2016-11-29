版本:
2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Cytrx reports statistically significant updated results from pivotal phase 3 trial of aldoxorubicin in patients with second-line soft tissue sarcomas

Nov 29 Cytrx Corp :

* Cytrx-Reports statistically significant updated results from pivotal phase 3 trial of aldoxorubicin in patients with second-line soft tissue sarcomas

* Cytrx Corp - aldoxorubicin also achieves primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement

* Cytrx Corp - cytrx plans to file an nda with u.s. Fda in 2017

* Cytrx- aldoxorubicin achieves primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with leiomyosarcoma

* Cytrx Corp-aldoxorubicin achieves primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with liposarcoma Source text - bit.ly/2fHfDZ1 Further company coverage:

