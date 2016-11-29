版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cogent Communications Holdings says unit of co has priced its tack-on offering of senior secured notes due 2022 at 100.375 pct of par value

Nov 29 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc :

* Says unit of co has priced its tack-on offering of senior secured notes due 2022 at 100.375 pct of par value Source text - bit.ly/2gBsEbc Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐