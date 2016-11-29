版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Hostess Brands may offer about 105.6 mln shares of class A common stock

Nov 29 Hostess Brands Inc :

* Says selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 105.6 million shares of co's class A common stock - sec filing

* Hostess Brands - in addition, up to 18.8 million shares of co's class A common stock are issuable upon the exercise of 37.5 million warrants Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bitly/2geJNHb ] Further company coverage:

