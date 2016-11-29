版本:
BRIEF-Hunt Mining enters agreement with Ocean Partners USA

Nov 29 Hunt Mining Corp :

* Hunt Mining enters agreement with Ocean Partners USA and receives 1.5 million usd advance against the sale of concentrate

* Hunt Mining Corp - remains on schedule to resume production at martha project in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

