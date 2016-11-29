版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Neurometrix receives certification for Quell wearable pain relief device

Nov 29 Neurometrix Inc :

* Neurometrix receives CE mark certification for Quell wearable pain relief device

* Neurometrix - certification in EU allows sales and marketing of Quell as class IIA medical device, as defined by Medical Device Directive (93/42/eec) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐