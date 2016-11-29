版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies unit enters into an agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority

Nov 29 Ormat Technologies Inc -

* Unit entered into 25-year power purchase agreement with southern california public power authority to deliver electricity

* As a result of new PPA, expect to see an improvement in Ormesa's operating profit and ebitda of approximately $8.5 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐