2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Pacira and Genealign announce partnership to develop low-opioid pain management protocols

Nov 29 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals and Genealign announce partnership to develop low-opioid pain management protocols for postsurgical patients at high risk of addiction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

