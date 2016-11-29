BRIEF-Connecticut treasurer wants Wells Fargo to have independent, non-exec board chair

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Connecticut Treasurer Calls On Wells Fargo & Co
* To change bylaws to require an independent, non-executive board chair
* The treasurer, denise nappier, says she has filed shareholder resolution for bylaw change, in partnership with three institutional investors
* Investors demanding the change include the connecticut retirement plans and trust funds, illinois' state treasurer, the needmor fund and hermes eos
* Nappier says having a combined ceo/chair creates potential conflict of interest, excessive management influence on board, weaker oversight
* Nappier says she has asked wells fargo's new chairman sanger for meeting to discuss other ways to bolster oversight, accountability
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.