BRIEF-Tomagold corp will not pursue acquisition of Red Metal Resources Ltd

Nov 29 Tomagold Corp :

* Tomagold Corp - will not pursue acquisition of Red Metal Resources Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

