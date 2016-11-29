版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Elior Group announced acquisitions of Megabite Food Services and CRCL

Nov 29 Elior Group :

* Elior group - announced acquisitions of Megabite Food Services and CRCL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

