BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 14.92 pct stake in Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Nov 29 Carl Icahn Reports 14.92 Pct Stake In Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* As of Nov 28 - SEC filing

* As of Nov 9, 2012 Source text: [bit.ly/2fxEpj6] Further company coverage:

