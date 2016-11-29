版本:
BRIEF-Oramed's ORMD-0901 safe and well tolerated in phase IB study

Nov 29 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Oramed's ORMD-0901 (oral GLP-1 analog) found safe and well tolerated in phase IB study

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - "currently we are preparing to submit an IND with FDA and anticipate initiating a phase IIB study in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

