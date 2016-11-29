版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Global says expects to be operationally independent by January 2017

Nov 29 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global - for 2016, Terraform Global expects to deliver revenue of $215 - $242 million, a net loss of $11 - $51 million

* Terraform Global - management is focused on implementing a stand-alone structure that will allow company to operate independently from SunEdison

* Terraform Global expects to be operationally independent by January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

