中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-TerraNova says intends to apply to BCSC for a review of conduct of Inspira's business

Nov 29 TerraNova Partners LP :

* intends to apply to British Columbia Securities Commission for a review of conduct of Inspira's business and disclosure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

