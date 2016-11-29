版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Time warner announces proposed debt offering

Nov 29 Time Warner Inc -

* Announces proposed debt offering

* Has commenced an underwritten public offering of senior notes due 2027 of benchmark size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

