公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Angkor Gold announces agreement to buyback 2.5 pct NSR on Phum Syarung Mine

Nov 29 Angkor Gold Corp -

* Angkor Gold announces agreement to buyback 2.5% NSR on Phum Syarung Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

