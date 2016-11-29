版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Coherus says EMA accepts marketing authorization application for CHS-1701

Nov 29 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Acceptance of a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for CHS-1701 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

