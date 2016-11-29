版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Nymox reports additional positive data from fexapotide BPH phase 3 trial

Nov 29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Nymox reports additional positive results from completed fexapotide BPH phase 3 studies showing significant early response and first-line efficacy

* New phase 3 results indicate that fexapotide in trials was highly efficacious for first-line treatment of BPH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

