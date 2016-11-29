BRIEF-Thomas Satterfield reports 9.9 pct stake in Stone Energy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Stone Energy Corp :
* Thomas Satterfield reports 9.92 pct stake in Stone Energy Corp as of Nov 29 - SEC Filing
* Thomas Satterfield -believes restructuring plan by Stone Energy disproportionately impairs interests of shareholders, unfairly advantages other stakeholders
* Thomas Satterfield says initially held passive stake in Stone Energy, says now holds the shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of co
* Thomas Satterfield - doesn't intend to support proposed restructuring plan if Stone Energy files for bankruptcy, if plan is submitted without changes
* Thomas Satterfield - intends to engage counsel to initiate a shareholder's class action to recover losses incurred by Stone Energy common shareholders
* Thomas Satterfield-intends to retain financial advisors, to speak with other shareholders of Stone Energy in furtherance of foregoing purposes Source text - bit.ly/2gS4KsB Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.