公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Actelion has given J&J access to some of its financial information as part of the deal negotiations - Bloomberg, citing sources

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Actelion has given J&J access to some of its financial information as part of the deal negotiations - Bloomberg, citing sources

* One option being discussed is creating separate entity for Actelion's experimental drugs & research activities - Bloomberg, citing sources

Source text - bloom.bg/2g1WOkm

