BRIEF-Facebook says users can now play games on Messenger

Nov 29 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook Inc says users can now play games on Messenger

* Facebook Inc - gaming experience on Messenger will first roll out to 30 countries, and is available for newer iOS and Android operating systems Source text - bit.ly/2fNiBPb Further company coverage:

