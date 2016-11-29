版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods mourns the loss of board member Margaret M. Cannella

Nov 29 AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc :

* AdvancePierre Foods mourns the loss of board member Margaret M. Cannella

* Cannella passed away on November 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

