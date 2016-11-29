版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says spoliation application by C-Rock Mining Limited was dismissed

Nov 29 Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Rockwell Diamonds says spoliation application by C-Rock Mining Limited was dismissed with costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

