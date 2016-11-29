版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd reports 33.47 pct stake in Motif Bio

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Invesco Ltd reports 33.47 pct stake in Motif Bio Plc as of Nov 23 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2g2v9zR) Further company coverage:

