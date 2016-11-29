版本:
BRIEF-Cynosure receives CFDA nod to market the Icon aesthetic system in China

Nov 29 Cynosure Inc

* Cynosure receives CFDA clearance to market the Icon aesthetic system in China

* Says will begin selling Icon late in Q4 of 2016 from its direct sales offices in Beijing and Suzhou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

