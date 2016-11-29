BRIEF-Terraform Power says sees adj. revenue of $697 mln-$712 mln for full year 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016, Terraform Power expects to deliver adjusted revenue of $697 - $712 million
* Terraform Power Inc - for full year 2016 Terraform Power expects net loss of $105 - $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of $517 - $532 million
* Terraform Power Inc - Terraform Power expects to be operationally independent by January 2017
* Terraform Power Inc - forecasted 2016 financial metrics are in-line with management expectations post-SunEdison bankruptcy
* Terraform Power Inc - strategic alternatives process is ongoing
* Terraform Power Inc - 2016 cash available for distribution is expected to be substantially lower than pre-SunEdison bankruptcy estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.