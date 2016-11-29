版本:
BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care to draw down $35 mln under existing term loan facility with CRG

Nov 29 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc -

* Tandem Diabetes Care to draw down $35 million under existing term loan facility with CRG

* Transfer of funds is scheduled to take place by December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

