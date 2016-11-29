版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene enters into service and license arrangement for GNS Healthcare's causal machine learning platform

Nov 29 Celgene Corp -

* Celgene enters service,license arrangement for rights to operate GNS Healthcare REFS(TM) causal machine learning and simulation platform

* Celgene has made a second equity investment in GNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐