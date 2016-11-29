BRIEF-Kandi Technologies' unit gets second subsidy payment from Hainan provincial government

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:
* Kandi Technologies - Co's unit Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co received second subsidy payment of RMB 100 million from Hainan provincial government
* Kandi Technologies - under agreement, unit will receive total of RMB 300 million in subsidy payments from Hainan provincial government
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.