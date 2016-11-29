版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Kandi Technologies' unit gets second subsidy payment from Hainan provincial government

Nov 29 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies - Co's unit Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co received second subsidy payment of RMB 100 million from Hainan provincial government

* Kandi Technologies - under agreement, unit will receive total of RMB 300 million in subsidy payments from Hainan provincial government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐