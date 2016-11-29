版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Entellus Medical posts positive clinical data for XprESS for treatment of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis

Nov 29 Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical announces publication of positive clinical data for XprESS for treatment of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐