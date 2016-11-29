版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-China South City Holdings and JD Group signs cooperation agreement

Nov 29 China South City Holdings Ltd :

* China south city group and jd group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement

* Says cooperation will foster a long-term and comprehensive partnership on b2b e-commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐