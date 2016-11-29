版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Trial data for AirXpanders AeroForm tissue expander system for breast reconstruction published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Nov 29 Airxpanders Inc :

* Pivotal Trial data for AirXpanders AeroForm tissue expander system for breast reconstruction published in Plastic and Reconstructive surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

