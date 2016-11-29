版本:
BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences to present Zimeta pivotal data at Annual American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention

Nov 29 Kindred Biosciences Inc :

* Kindred Biosciences to present Zimeta pivotal data at the 62nd Annual American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention

* Approval and launch of drug is expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

