公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Transcanada says Prince Rupert Gas project signed agreement with Gitxsan Nation chiefs

Nov 29 Transcanada Corp :

* Transcanada Corp says Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project has signed a project agreement with 12 hereditary chiefs of Gitxsan Nation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

