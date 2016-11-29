BRIEF-Venbio responds to Immunomedics' postponement of annual meeting

Nov 29 Immunomedics Inc

* Venbio responds to Immunomedics' postponement of annual meeting

* Venbio Select Advisor says is the beneficial owner of about 9 percent of Immunomedics

* Venbio select advisor on Immunomedics' postponement of meeting "considering all options for protecting stockholders' rights under applicable law"

* Venbio Select Advisor says has put forth four director nominees