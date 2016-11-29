版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer announces full launch of its U.S. Radiology myorders ecommerce website

Nov 29 Bayer Ag -

* Bayer announces full launch of its U.S. Radiology myorders ecommerce website

* Bayer says in addition, it has established a new collaboration with non-profit organization rad-aid international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

