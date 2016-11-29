版本:
BRIEF-Buffalo Coal amends convertible loan agreement with Resource Capital Fund V L.P.

Nov 29 Buffalo Coal Corp

* Entered into an amendment to convertible loan agreement between buffalo and resource capital fund v l.p.

* Rcf has granted buffalo an interest payment holiday from july 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

