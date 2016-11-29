版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom waiting for CBS to make offer - CNBC, citing sources

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Viacom waiting for CBS to make offer; Viacom delivered presentation to CBS last Wednesday - CNBC, citing sources

