2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Quidel receives FDA clearance for Solana(r) molecular assay

Nov 29 Quidel Corp :

* Quidel receives FDA clearance for its new Solana(r) molecular assay for the detection of herpes simplex virus 1+2 and varicella zoster virus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

