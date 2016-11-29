版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says largest US drug distributors face pricing pressure as they court independent pharmacies

Nov 29 Moody's:

* Moodys: Largest US drug distributors face pricing pressure as they court independent pharmacies

* Moody's on largest U.S. drug distributors - "As drug distributors chase independent pharmacy customers, their margins will come under greater pressure" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐